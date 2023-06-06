Harmful algae blooms advisory issued for Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake

The Virginia Department of Health has issued a swimming advisory in certain branches of Smith Mountain Lake due to the presence of harmful algae bloom. The advisory is for three locations on the Blackwater River arm of Smith Mountain Lake, including Kemp Ford, Virginia Key and Anthony Ford Landing, which are experiencing a harmful algae bloom, according to a report released by the Virginia Department of Health.
The public is advised to avoid activities like swimming in these areas that present the risk of ingesting water until algae concentrations return to an acceptable level. Low contact activities such as boating and fishing may continue in the advisory areas with proper caution.
On June 1, 2023, samples were collected by officials, and preliminary results reported by the Virginia Department of Health indicate unsafe levels of cyanobacteria. The toxic algae can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, including upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Toxin levels are pending but will not impact the advisory. There is no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time.
Two acceptable samples taken at least 10 days apart are required to lift advisories.
Warm water conditions and nutrients combine to make favorable conditions for algae bloom. While most algae species are harmless, waters that are discolored or have scums that are green or blueish-green should be avoided because there is a higher potential they contain toxins. Areas to avoid can be viewed on an interactive map found at swimhealthyva.com. Advisory signs will be posted in areas of the lake.
To prevent illness, the Virginia Department of Health, recommends the following:
- Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted, "When in doubt, stay out!"
- Do not allow children, pets or livestock to drink from the affected areas of water.
- Keep children, pets and livestock out of the areas experiencing a harmful algae bloom and quickly wash them off with plenty of fresh, clean water after coming into contact with algae scum or bloom water.
- If you or your animals experience symptoms after swimming in or near an algal bloom, seek medical/veterinarian care.
- To ensure fish fillets are safe to eat, properly clean fish by removing skin and discarding all internal organs and cooking fish to the proper temperature.
Swimming is still permissible in areas outside of these areas.
For more information, or to report an algae bloom, visit swimhealthyva.com. To report a harmful algae bloom-related illness, contact the HAB hotline at 888.238.6154.
