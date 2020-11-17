The Agape Center in Moneta reminded the public that it is providing approximately 900 families for Thanksgiving a holiday dinner.
The families are from Bedford to Rocky Mount. The Agape Center not only helps with food but helps with clothing, toys, furniture and appliances. Each family is assigned a mentor to talk with them concerning their physical, emotional and spiritual needs, and God’s love for them, Agape Center stated.
Due to COVID-19, each family will receive a Walmart gift card that is limited to the purchase of “turkey/ham/produce.” Dinner per family costs $20.
To sponsor families for Thanksgiving, make checks payable to Agape Center and mail to Agape Center, P.O. Box 573, Moneta, Va. 24121, or donate online at Agapecentersml.org.
If there are questions, call 540-296-0609 or email Agapecentersml@aol.com.
