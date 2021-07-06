Thomas Robertson, the former Rocky Mount police officer who was charged in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot, has responded to calls for his rearrest by a prosecutor.
In a motion filed in federal district court in Washington D.C., a loaded M4 rifle was found in Roberton's home in Ferrum. The rifle belonged to his son. The motion also reveals that a partially-assembled pipe bomb was also recovered at his home and he purchased 34 guns online.
Prosectors claim that because of this, Robertson violated the conditions of his release.
Read more about this in next week's issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.