Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley set for February performance

Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount will welcome Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ace Frehley to the stage Friday, Feb. 3.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Best known as the original lead guitarist of the hard rock band Kiss, Frehley released “Space Invader” in 2014, which was the only post-KISS solo album to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart.
Frehley’s acclaimed 2011 autobiography “No Regrets” went on to become a New York Times bestseller.
Fans will hear all of Frehley’s hits including “New York Groove,” “Shock Me,” “Rocket Ride,” “Rock Soldiers” and more.
Tickets start at $67 and are sold at harvester-music.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.