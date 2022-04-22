The second annual Responder’s Race and Family Fun Day will be held on the grounds of Eastlake Community Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30. The festivities, hosted by LAT Wellness Studio, will kick off with a 5K/1-mile run/walk at 9 a.m.
This event raises funds for local first responders, and each year, a different group is highlighted.
“They do so much for us — we should give back,” said Laurie Andrews, owner of LAT Wellness Studio.
This year, Andrews chose the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department to receive the net proceeds.
Runners and walkers can choose the 5K or the 1-miler, which winds through a scenic nature trail, and afterward enjoy the friendly atmosphere of the Family Fun Day. One does not have to participate in the walk or run to join in, but the public is encouraged to participate.
