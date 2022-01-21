Due to ongoing COVID-19 issues, AARP’s TaxAide in Bedford is continuing the appointment drop-off method implemented last year. The difference this year is that appointments will be scheduled in-person rather than by telephone.
These appointment signups will be held at the same location as tax preparation, the Community Room at the back of the Bedford Central Library located at 321 Bridge Street in Bedford, on Jan. 18, 20, 25 and 27 between 9 a.m. and noon. A mask is required, and only one person per tax return will be allowed inside.
Pick an appointment time slot when available and all tax documents have been received. Have a date and an alternate date in mind. Taxpayers will be provided with a tax envelope and preparation forms to take with them.
Tax preparation will begin at the same site on Feb. 1 and continue every Tuesday and Thursday through April 14. When arriving for a scheduled appointment, bring the completed Intake and Interview Sheet included in the preparation forms provided with the tax envelope as well as all tax documents along with last year’s return.
When arriving for an appointment to drop off a tax package, taxpayers are required to wear a mask, and only one person per tax return will be allowed inside. Picture ID and Social Security information will be checked, and it is suggested that taxpayers photocopy their picture ID and Social Security Cards as they will need to remain with Bedford TaxAide while the returns are prepared. There will be a brief interview with a counselor to clarify the tax situation. After the interview, the taxpayer will leave the room where taxes are being prepared. Bring a cell phone to respond to any questions that may arise and to receive the call to return and pick up the completed tax return.
Appointments are scheduled close together, so it is important that taxpayers arrive on time and have their information completed. It is particularly important that taxpayers have their proper Social Security information. Retirees may use their Social Security statements or cards. Social Security cards are required for all others on the return as well as a picture ID.
New for tax year 2021: Those who have documentation of charitable giving (cash or check) of up to $300 per taxpayer (not per return) may claim it on their 2021 return even if they take the standard deduction. Bedford TaxAide also will need to know whether the taxpayer received the third stimulus payment and the amount. If taxpayers received any advance child tax credit payments, they must provide the IRS letter 6417 with their tax documents.
As with last year, due to the inefficiencies of the appointment system, Bedford TaxAide will not be able to prepare nearly as many returns as in prior years, but they stated they will do as many as possible on a first-come, first-served basis.
Taxpayers are advised to have an alternate method of filing taxes. Free tax preparation is offered by many online tax preparers. Various options on free return preparation service is available at irs.gov. While income limitations vary, most are offering free service for incomes up to $72,000. Choose a service that is offering free preparation and filing for both federal and Virginia returns.
