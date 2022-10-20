The 2022 “Holiday Shoppe” at the Vinton History Museum was successful due to contributions of time, donations and spreading the word, the museum stated.
Below is the museum’s schedule through the year.
• Oct. 27 — Halloween Trick-or Treat, 3 p.m. (candy needed).
• Nov. 5 — “First Saturday” – “Vintage & Retro PopUp Sale,” 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
• Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day (museum will be open 10 a.m.–2 p.m.). Dedication of Memory Bench for Kevin Wilhelm, retired U.S. Navy, CPO.
• Nov. 21-25 — Museum closed during Thanksgiving week.
• Nov. 24 — Museum’s “Dogwood” decorated tree at Hotel Roanoke (through New Year’s Day).
• Dec. 3 — Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
• Dec. 23–Jan. 3 — Museum closed for holidays.
