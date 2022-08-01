The number of accidents and injuries on Smith Mountain Lake continue to decline. This would not be the case without a concerted effort by many people to improve our experiences on the lake while reducing safety hazards.
The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council annually recognizes an individual, business or organization for their outstanding contributions in advancing safety on the waters of Smith Mountain Lake with an award named in honor of a retired DWR (Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources) officer who personified this attribute. To that end, nominations are being sought from the public for the 2021 Karl Martin Award.
The submission should include:
• Who is being nominated?
• How have they significantly contributed to water safety?
• Over what period has this occurred?
• Name and contact information of those submitting (in case further follow-up is needed)
• Nominations must be received by Sept. 2, 2022
Please send nominations to: SML Water Safety Council, Suite 211, 400 Scruggs Rd., Moneta, VA 24121; or pmassa@ycp.edu — Subject: Karl Martin Water Safety Award.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.