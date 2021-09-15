Bridgette Craighead, Democratic nominee for delegate of the 9th District, which covers part of Smith Mountain Lake, announced Aug. 30 that she met with the family of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of that weekend’s March On For Voting Rights rally in Washington, D.C.
The march commemorated the 58th anniversary of King’s historic march on Washington and demanded fair ballot access for all and advocated for the John Lewis Voting Rights Restoration Act. The march was co-sponsored by March On, SEIU, National Action Network and the Drum Major Institute.
Bridgette met Martin Luther King III, board chairman of the Drum Major Institute, and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, during a VIP event Friday evening. The event also was attended by family members of the late Rep. John Lewis, as well as the Rev. Al Sharpton.
