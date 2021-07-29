The Moneta Lions Club recently celebrated 32 years of service not only in the Moneta area, but throughout the state of Virginia (Lions of Virginia, District 24-C) and around the world in conjunction with Lions Clubs International (LCI) and it’s foundation (LCIF).
LCI is the world’s largest service club organization with more that 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Their motto is “We Serve.”
The Moneta Lions Club has adopted the motto “Not Above You, Not Beneath You, But With You.”
Its mission statement is: To create and foster a spirit of understanding among all people for humanitarian needs by providing voluntary services through community involvement and international cooperation.
The local club is situated in the Southern sector of Bedford County, and while members have many of their own projects; they often join forces with neighboring clubs, even worldwide projects headed by LCI.
The Moneta Lions Club is composed of both men and women, with a current ratio of 50/50. Its members have varied backgrounds and interests. Most are retired; some are still employed. Everyone brings their own views to each of our numerous projects and contributes their time and talents to most every project on the roster.
The club is looking for new faces, ideas and talents — young, old or in between — to join in supporting and improving the world.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road.
For additional information about the club or to join at one of its dinner meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
