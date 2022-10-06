The National D-Day Memorial will present the American premiere of “They Won’t Die Twice,” a documentary telling the “harrowing stories of three heroes of D-Day who would make the ultimate sacrifice during the summer of 1944.”
Tickets to the 2 p.m. showings Oct. 8 and 9 are now available online at dday.org.
Produced by Florent Plana and Jenny Post, “They Won’t Die Twice” follows the lives of three Americans — Sgt. Walter Geldon, Capt. Ned Elder and Pfc. Leo Balon — from before the war to landing on Omaha Beach and introduces the families they would leave behind. The three featured soldiers are emblematic of the thousands who lost their lives in the quest to liberate Europe from Nazi tyranny.
“As we approach the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings at Normandy, the catalyst for freedom in western Europe during WWII, sadly the veterans who participated and French civilians who witnessed this pivotal moment in world history will soon be gone,” stated the National D-Day Memorial. “Through interviews with loved ones and historians chronicling the stories of these three brave men, the legacies of all will endure.”
About the producers:
Florent Plana, a native of France with a deep passion for WWII history, interviewed more than 1,000 World War II veterans. For more than five years, Plana embarked on numerous adventures throughout the United States, recording the first-hand accounts of WWII heroes to preserve their stories and express gratitude for their contribution to the liberation of his country. Networks including ABC, Discovery Channel and Canal+ hired Plana as a historian on documentaries in the U.S. and France. Plana holds an undergraduate degree in history and master’s degree in business and tourism.
Jenny Post developed a love of history and deep respect for veterans growing up in the small town of Bedford— the community that suffered the highest-known, per capita D-Day loss of any American hometown. In Bedford, Post volunteered and worked for more than seven years at the National D-Day Memorial, where she ended her tenure as Director of Site Operations. Post holds an associate degree in business.
During a trip to the United States in 2015, Plana made what would be a fateful decision to visit the National D-Day Memorial. It was there he met Post. They married, and Post moved to France in 2019. Plana and Post currently reside in Normandy — in the heart of the D-Day battle sites — just 10 minutes from Omaha Beach, where they operate World War II Veterans’ Memories, a tour company.
The National D-Day Memorial invites audiences to participate in an in-person discussion with the producers at the conclusion of the film. Seating is limited inside the Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion. Purchasing tickets in advance at dday.org is recommended.
