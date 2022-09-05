Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island, recently announced that Eliana Trevino, of Bedford, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in May as part of the Class of 2022.
In addition, Trevino was named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.
At Roger Williams University, students are prepared to be thinkers and doers ready to solve challenging problems with innovative solutions. RWU offers 50 majors and lots of offerings of graduate and professional programs across eight schools of study including Rhode Island’s only law school, with campuses on the coast of Bristol and in the heart of Providence, Rhode Island.
With small classrooms and a focus on undergraduate and graduate research and community engagement, a Roger Williams education blends the strength of liberal arts and professional studies, providing students with the depth and breadth of interdisciplinary thinking and well-rounded knowledge necessary to succeed in our interconnected, global world.
RWU stated that it is committed to strengthening society through engaged scholarship so that students graduate with the ability to think critically and apply the practical skills that today’s employers demand.
