On Saturday, Feb. 4, local author Penny Edwards Blue will provide a presentation and book signing of her recently published book, “A Time to Protest: Leadership Lessons from My Father Who Survived the Segregated South for 99 Years.”
There will be two, 45-minute programs offered during the day, starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Both will be held at the Booker T. Washington National Monument Visitor Center in Hardy.
All are invited to attend the presentation of “A Time to Protest.” The book is available for sale in the park’s Eastern National gift store as well as online and other area businesses where books are sold. The program is free, and no reservations are required.
