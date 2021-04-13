Two dogs perished and one firefighter was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries as a result of a residential structure fire Monday on September Lane in Moneta.
According to the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Monday to the fire in which a large column of black smoke was visible.
A tanker task force was requested for water supply.
The fire is under investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshall’s Office.
According to the Responding Fire page and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, responding were Company 8 Moneta (first due), Company 13 Stewartsville (second due), Company 1 Bedford (RIT), Squad 8 Moneta, Medic 14-8 BCOFR, Squad 7 Huddleston, County 10 BCOFR and Fire Marshal Office.
The tanker taskforce included Company 1 Bedford, Company 10 Saunders, Company 12 Hardy, Company 9 Montvale, and Company 19 Shady Grove.
Units on scene were Tanker 8, Wagon 8, Wagon 82, Rescue 8, Medic 14-8, Medic 8-4, Ladder 1, Tanker 1, Engine 13, Tanker 10, Tanker 9 and Tanker 12.
