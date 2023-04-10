A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, April 11 at 6:00 p.m. in the Franklin County Board of Supervisors Meeting room, located in the Franklin County Government Center, 1255 Franklin Street, Rocky Mount, VA, for residents to express opinions concerning an application for a Special Use Permit with special conditions sought by Mountain Brook Solar, LLC.
Mountain Brook Solar, LLC owners Carolyn Sue Robertson Dalton and Samuel Richard Robertson are requesting the special use permit with special conditions to allow for a 20MWac utility-scale solar generation facility project on an approximate 258 acres of properties zoned B-2, General Business, and A-1, Agricultural. The properties are located at and adjacent to 8135 Brooks Mill Road along Burnt Chimney Road and Brooks Mill Road in the Gills Creek and Union Hall Election Districts of Franklin County. The properties are further identified by real estate records as Tax Map/Parcel Numbers 0340002300, 0340003100, and 0340003300. This property has a future land use designation of Low Density Residential (SPEC-02-23-17566).
If you are unable to attend the hearing, written comments will be accepted and distributed to the Franklin County Planning Commission prior to the public hearing. Applications can be accessed by visiting franklincountyva.gov/442/applications.
Additional information may also be obtained in person at 1255 Franklin Street, Suite 103, Rocky Mount, VA, 24151 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
If you have any questions, please call 540.483.3028 or email Megan Jenner at megan.fenner@franklincountyva.gov.
