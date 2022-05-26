The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) announced the results of the first bacterial testing of the season and issues a swimming advisory for specific areas in the lake.
Water samples taken on Tuesday, May 24, at 14 sites around Smith Mountain Lake showed that five of these locations exceeded the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) Standard for recreational waters. These locations include the following:
• The head of Becky’s Creek near Bayside Marina and Yacht Club.
• Fairway Bay, off the Roanoke channel just downstream from Becky’s Cove.
• Forest Cove, opposite the Smith Mountain Dam.
• Palmer’s Trailer Park Cove, in Little Bull Run.
• Near Ponderosa Campground, in the upper Blackwater River.
The Smith Mountain Lake Association does not recommend swimming in these areas at this time.
The SML watershed area experienced very heavy rainfall in the days preceding the samples being taken. During periods of heavy rainfall, there is considerable runoff into the lake from the watershed area which contains both livestock and farming.
In addition to this, the runoff of lawn fertilizer from properties bordering the lake pollute the water with nutrients that can promote the growth of bacteria and algae. Typically the resulting spike in bacterial concentrations will last up to three days after a heavy rainfall.
The next bacterial sampling will take place June 7. The results of that sampling will be communicated as soon as they are available.
The SMLA wants to assure residents and visitors to the lake that while it is usually okay to enjoy activities such as swimming, skiing, and boating in the vast majority of the lake, we work hard with our colleagues at Ferrum College to monitor the lake and keep the public informed when conditions change.
The Virginia Department of Health asks you to remember the following:
• Do not swim immediately after heavy rains, nor around ducks, geese and other birds, farm animals or wildlife.
• Avoid getting water in your mouth or up your nose.
• Do not swim with open wounds or sores.
No body of water in Virginia or elsewhere should be deemed “safe” regarding pathogens that may cause disease. VDH does not recommend drinking any untreated water from rivers or lakes.
The mission of the Smith Mountain Lake Association is to protect the water of SML and promote safe recreation. Our all-volunteer, non-profit organization has been working on this mission for the past 50 years because we believe that clean, clear, safe water is a responsibility – not an automatic right. If you would like to see more about what we’re doing, please visit our website at www.smlassociation.org or join us on Facebook.
