Beginning Sunday, Sept. 26, the new roundabout at the intersection of Route 122 (Booker T. Washington Highway) and Route 636 (Hardy Road) in Franklin County will open to traffic. The Virginia Department of Transportation is constructing the roundabout as a safety improvement.
Drivers should be aware of the following tips to use a roundabout.
• Pay attention to signs and pavement markings.
• Yield to vehicles already in the circle as they approach from the left and merge when safe.
• Navigate the circle at a slow, steady pace and do not stop once in the roundabout.
• Use turn signals correctly to not confuse other drivers.
• Be aware of the speed and position of nearby road users.
Once the new roundabout is open to traffic, motorists should continue to expect periodic daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Additional paving and pavement marking on Route 122 and Route 636 will be scheduled in the months ahead.
Work on the project began May 2021 and is expected to be completed in Spring 2022.
Roundabouts enhance safety, improve traffic flow and cost less to maintain when compared to a traditional intersection.
The construction contract for the roundabout project is valued at approximately $1.9 million. Caton Construction Group Inc. from Charlottesville is the contractor.
