Investigators received information from Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office that Henry Broderick Pack V was wanted out of their jurisdiction for six counts of felony elude and one count driving revoked DUI related. Pack was also wanted out of the City of Lynchburg for felony Probation Violation.
Investigators with Vice Unit and the Community Action Team located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to make a traffic stop at the intersection of Moneta Road and Diamond Hill Road. The vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit began. The pursuit went for several miles going to Franklin County, Roanoke Co, and the Town of Vinton. Spike strips were deployed and with a positive connection, which deflated both driver side tires. The driver stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of 627 Hardy Road in Vinton VA, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Mr. Pack was also charged with One Count of Felony Elude and One Count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
