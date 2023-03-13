South Boston Speedway announced Saturday that it is exploring options to sell the venue. The Mattioli family has run the facility for nearly 25 years, and during that time, has turned it into one of the most prestigious, competitive and beautiful short tracks in the United States, according to a release from South Boston Speedway.
The family is determined to only sell the property to another good steward that plans to keep the history and tradition of short track racing alive in Halifax County, according to the release. During this time, the speedway operations will remain unchanged, with a continued commitment to the teams and fans of showcasing short track racing, according to the release.
The season begins Saturday, March 18 with the Danville Toyota ‘23 Opener featuring Sentara Healthcare Late Model Stock Car (twin 75s); Budweisder Limited Sportsman (twin 30s); Southside Disposal Pure Stock (25); and VSP HEAT Hornets (20).
