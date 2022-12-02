“Located in the town of Bedford, the Wharton Children’s Literacy Garden is a gorgeous sanctuary of green space and cheerful flowers, with picnic tables, benches and plenty for children to do,” The Wharton Memorial Foundation (WMF) stated.
Considering its location, between the Bedford Central Library and the Bower Center for the Arts, one of The Wharton Memorial Foundation’s objectives in the garden is to provide a “wholesome, safe, attractive area in which children can benefit from the rich literary, artistic and cultural opportunities at both neighboring institutions.”
The WMF feels it’s essential to expose children to the beauty of natural surroundings in the hope that their experiences can be even more pleasant and meaningful. Toward the realization of this goal, WMF was recently awarded a $4,000 grant from the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation in order to add a Children’s Outdoor Learning Terrace.
