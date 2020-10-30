UScellular has promoted Michael Sauls to store manager at the Rocky Mount location at 832 Tanyard Road.
In this role, Sauls is responsible for leading a team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
Sauls has lived in Roanoke for three years, where he served as sales manager for the Valley View retail store in Roanoke and has 10 years of wireless, sales and management experience.
“At UScellular, we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for UScellular in the Mid-South. “I am excited for Michael to lead our Roanoke store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
Prior to UScellular, Sauls was a store manager at Sprint for seven years. Sauls also worked in the Army. He is pursuing an education from Virginia Western.
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations. The Chicago-based carrier is building a network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services.
To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com.
