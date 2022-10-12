Noted religious/jazz pianist Thomas Keesecker will perform a free community concert at Trinity Ecumenical Parish on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Keesecker retired in 2019 after serving as a church musician for over 40 years in Lutheran and Roman Catholic parishes in Virginia, Montana and Maryland. His much-published sacred music is published by MorningStar and several other respected publishers.
