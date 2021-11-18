The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) Subsurface Aquatic Vegetation Committee (SAVC) volunteers recently conducted sub-surface aquatic vegetation inspections at SML.
We are happy to announce no invasive aquatic vegetation was found growing at any of the eight sites inspected. Each inspection team consisted of a volunteer boat driver, an observer and two divers. Inspection depths ranged from 2-1/2 feet to 15 feet.
There was no sign at all of re-growth of former invasive weed beds at these sites, but SMLA plans to re-inspect the same sites next year. Why the same sites you may ask? This is done for consistency of data.
Seeds in aquatic vegetation beds can regenerate the beds if no longer being kept in check by the sterile Triploid Grass Carp that were introduced to the lake for the purpose of controlling these beds. Since the true lifespan of these fish is not known for sure, observation of the weed beds helps us determine whether the Triploid Grass Carp are still doing their job, which they appear to be.
In addition to another SMLA inspection in 2022, AEP is currently scheduled to perform their next five-year full lake submerged aquatic vegetation survey in 2023.
How you can help? Should lake residents encounter a questionable weed bed or wish to support this organization through becoming a member and/or volunteering, contact SMLA by emailing TheOffice@smlassociaton.org.
Membership and charitable donations support the good work of SMLA, and SMLA needs your help to continue their mission. Visit SMLA’s website (www.smlassociation.org) to learn how you can play a role in these continued efforts. This is the best insurance for protecting your waterfront investment and preserving our treasure — The Jewel of the Blue Ridge.
