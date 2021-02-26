Staunton River High School will have two students participate in the Super Regionals forensics tournament after placing in the top three during the regional tournament Saturday. Junior Sydney Thomas and freshman Johana Atchison placed second and third, respectively, in the poetry category.
The poetry category features a simple performance of published poems. They are met with restrictions such as not being allowed to move out of the space of a hoola-hoop and no costumes.
Head Coach Leigh Ann Ellis said this year was a lot different due to the COVID-19 virus and there were times they felt they wouldn’t get to compete. They ended up getting a season, however, but it was, as expected much different.
In a normal year, what would happen is we would travel to a school, and the kids would compete in different classrooms. This year, it became “Zoom rooms.” Students would come to SRHS and would be put in separate classrooms so they can have their masks off. They then performed in front of their computer for the judges and the other kids that were also competing.
“It was really difficult,” Ellis said with a slight laugh.
Thomas, who placed first in the regionals and second at super regionals last year, decided to perform from a collection of poems from the book “Shout” by Lori Halse Anderson. Atchison performed from the book “Where the Sidewalks End,” by Shel Silverstein. The regional competition was the first time Ellis was able to see the freshman perform in person since she was a virtual student, and Ellis was satisfied with her performance.
“I was really impressed with Johana; I think she has a lot of promise,” Ellis said. “I hope this is something that she plans to continue, because this is a good experience.”
The SRHS forensics team featured five students total. The other three are seniors Laci Walker and Bobby Bays, who was in his first year with forensics, and sophomore Cole Price.
Price placed fourth in the impromptu speaking, where students are given seven minutes to formulate and perform a speech on one of three topics given at the beginning of their time. If any of the top three in the impromptu speaking category can’t make it to Super Regionals, then he would take their place.
Ellis made sure to let it be known that she is really proud of all of her students for pushing through and sticking with it. She also said she felt it was much tougher performing under the new circumstances.
“I think there was a lot more stage fright this year to deal with than a typical year,” Ellis said. “When you stand up in front of a computer and you don’t even really see your audience looking at you, it’s a very different sensation, and I know that it was hard for the kids.”
The Super Regional forensics tournament will be held March 6.
