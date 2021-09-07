Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) recently announced its 2021-22 class schedule for adult education. Staff will teach classes in three locations in Bedford County.
Blue Ridge Community Church (BRCC) on 594 Blue Ridge Avenue in Bedford has once again offered a classroom to use. Bedford Central Library and Moneta Library also provided space for classes again.
“We are thankful for their willingness to provide support for our program and the community,” BCPS stated.
In addition to earning a GED, BCPS offers ESOL classes, National External Degree Program (NEDP) classes and career training opportunities. They can teach students how to write a great resume and ace a job interview.
For those who have a high school diploma or GED, anyone can still attend classes to improve reading and math skills, which may help with career advancement. BCPS also can help with workforce readiness skills and provide information on many job opportunities in the area.
NEDP is a completely online program that provides a graduate of the program with a BCPS Adult Diploma.
The partnership between the Bedford Get Together, Bedford Public Library and Bedford County Public Schools also will offer 20-hour instructional classes in basic computer/Chromebook literacy for parents/guardians/caregivers of children enrolled in school. Participants completing the program will receive a free, new Chromebook. Bedford adult education/GED teachers will assist with this program.
All Bedford County Public Schools adult education/GED classes and study materials are free. Participants only need “a willingness to learn and a commitment to further your education.”
All classes will have online and in-person components. Students must register in person for online classes. The following are the teacher names and contact information for each program with schedule information.
GED
Kathy Smith, Kathryn.smith@bedford.k12.va.us:
• Moneta Library, Monday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Moneta Library, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Brenda Goff, bgoff@bedford.k12.va.us:
• BRCC, Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon
• Bedford Library, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• BRCC, Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon
ESOL
Jin Chang Jin.chang@bedford.k12.va.us:
• BRCC, Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon
• BRCC, Wednesday 9 a.m.-noon
NEDP
Kim Lancaster, Kim.lancaster@bedford.k12.va.us:
• Bedford Library, N/A
Online
Kathy Smith:
• Moneta Library, N/A
For adult ed./GED/ESOL/NEDP information, contact Kathy Smith at kathryn.smith@bedford.k12.va.us or 540-586-1270.
