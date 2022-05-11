Blackwater Yacht Racing Association will hold its ML Realty/ML Hospitality Invitational Regatta May 14 and 15, based at Pelican Point Yacht Club.
The regatta is open to all racing and cruising sailboats with PHRF handicaps. Boats will compete under the Racing Rules of Sailing for 2021-2024, separated into three classes based on handicap.
Two races are scheduled Saturday, followed by a social hour and BBQ dinner at 6 p.m. at BYRA’s clubhouse at PPYC. One race is scheduled Sunday followed by a social hour and awards ceremony at which the top three boats in each class will receive their awards.
BYRA thanked ML Realty and ML Hospitality for their continued support of sailing at Smith Mountain Lake and Shnool Enterprises and Woodland Brittany’s for their support of BYRA.
For more information, contact BYRA Vice Commodore Jim Evans at sailboatnavigator@gmail.com or visit the regatta tab on the BYRA website to access a PDF: http://www.byrasailing.org/2022/2022%20BYRA%20Regatta%20NOR.pdf
