Boat barrier broken at Smith Mountain Dam

Appalachian Power warned boaters to avoid the intake side of Smith Mountain Dam over the weekend due to a floating boat barrier that broke Friday. It was fixed Sunday.
Friday night’s high winds and waves broke the floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from the dam’s forebay between the Bedford and Pittsylvania County sides of the 800-foot-wide Smith Mountain gap.
Attempts to make repairs were unsuccessful earlier Saturday, but efforts to fix the barrier resumed Sunday at daybreak, which is the calmest part of the day.
“A sincere thank you to the Smith Mountain Marine Volunteer Fire Department for their efforts to assist us with fixing the barrier,” Appalachian Power stated.
Used to keep boaters away from the intake side of the dam, the barrier is about 840-feet in length to allow for flexing during normal plant operations and inclement weather.
The barrier floats are three-feet in diameter and four-feet in length. They are made of thick wall plastic and are visible with a bright orange finish. They are connected with galvanized chain and hardware, and meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements.
