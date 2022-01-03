Update:
According to the Virginia State Police, the steady drop in temperatures this evening have resulted in previously-cleared and/or wet highways to refreeze. Due these latest treacherous road conditions, motorists are being discouraged from driving through Virginia overnight.
From 12:01 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. today, Virginia State Police emergency communications centers across the state have fielded more than 2,600 total calls for service. Of those 2,600 calls, 52 are ongoing traffic crashes and 52 are disabled vehicles that VSP troopers are still on scene with or responding to as of 8:30 p.m. The majority of the crashes continue to involve only damage to vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths.
Those who decide to take the risk are asked to prepare in advance:
• Make sure you have a full tank of gas
• Your cell phone is/capable of being charged
• Bring water, snacks and blanket
• Make sure your vehicle is in good working condition
• Buckle up - slow your speed for conditions – don’t drive distracted
• Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app. Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Keep these lines open for emergency calls.
• Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle — car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle — before you travel.
Original:
The Virginia State Police is asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. As temperatures drop into the teens, anything that’s melted during the day will freeze overnight and cause “extremely dangerous, icy road conditions.”
From 12:01 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Virginia State Police emergency communications centers across the state have fielded over 2,000 total calls for service. Of those 2,000 calls, 72 are ongoing traffic crashes and 69 disabled vehicles that VSP troopers were still on scene with or responding to as of 3:30 p.m.
The Virginia Department of Transportation also warned that melting snow could freeze on roads tonight.
Black ice might form, which is invisible. Anyone taking to the roads tonight should be mindful of that, watch their speeds closely and prepare to encounter slick spots on road surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses – which cool more quickly.
Visit 511virginia.org or call 511 for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.
There were many downed trees this morning and throughout the day. To report downed trees or debris in the roadway, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Significant snowfall early Monday morning across much of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area left more than 45,000 customers without electric service.
The majority of storm-related outages are in a band where heavy wet snow accumulated, including Franklin and Bedford counties.
As of 5:30 p.m., around 31,000 customers were without electric service as a result of storm damage.
Nearly 300 employees and contractors from across Appalachian Power’s service area traveled to assist 190 local employees and contractors in the power restoration effort.
Workers dealt with poor road conditions in some areas, which slowed restoration efforts. Additional snowfall is not anticipated as restoration progresses, but overnight temperatures are expected to drop, which will lead to refreezing.
Heavy snow can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Appalachian Power advised that customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.
“Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch,” the company stated.
AAA also sounded the alarm today warning drivers that tonight’s arctic blast will create dangerous, icy conditions on the roads and could leave them stranded with a dead battery. Untreated areas of the road that are wet or slushy when the temperatures drop will freeze solid making evening, overnight and early morning travel treacherous.
“With temperatures in the teens in the overnight forecast, AAA encourages drivers to delay traveling until temperatures warm back up above freezing and the roads can thaw tomorrow morning,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “While some vehicles are better equipped for snowy roadways, no vehicle or set of tires can prevent sliding on ice.”
For those who have to get out on the roads, AAA offers these tips for driving on ice and snow:
1. Don’t continue at the same speed you would be traveling in clear, dry conditions
• Rain, snow and ice can dramatically reduce your tires’ traction
• Drivers should slow down to regain the traction that is lost due to the weather
2. Don’t brake and turn at the same time
• Asking your vehicle to do two things at a time makes it more likely that your tires will lose traction
• Brake first, then turn, then accelerate.
3. Don’t follow behind other vehicles as closely as you would when driving in clear, dry conditions
• Slick roads means your vehicle cannot slow down as quickly.
• Increase following distances to 8 seconds or more
• Always keep open space to at least one side of your vehicle, in case you need make an emergency lane change maneuver.
4. Don’t be rough with your steering, acceleration and braking.
• If you are not gentle with steering, acceleration and braking, your vehicle’s balance can be negatively affected, increasing the chance of experiencing a skid.
• Always steer, accelerate and brake smoothly.
5. Don’t hit the brakes if you start to skid
• Slamming on the brakes can make the skid even worse
• If you are approaching a patch of ice, brake during your approach. Applying pressure to your brakes while on the ice will only throw you into a skid.
• If you do start to skid, ease off of the accelerator or brake and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.
6. Don’t stop if you can avoid it.
• There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.
• Be aware of traffic ahead and slow down even more if you start to see brake lights or fish tailing cars.
“When temperatures plummet, automotive failures skyrocket,” said Dean. “In frigid weather, like we’re anticipating tonight and tomorrow morning, weak car batteries are the first to go and tires can really take a beating.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.