The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Tina Milton as administrative assistant.
Milton comes to the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce as a native of Bedford. She graduated from Liberty High School and attended Liberty University.
She has many years of customer service experience and has worked at various places throughout Bedford. She worked for the Bedford County Schools as a special education and instructional paraprofessional for 18 1/2 years.
“Tina enjoys serving others and impacting her community in positive ways,” the chamber stated. “She is excited about growing and gleaning from the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce community. Tina loves being part of a unified team and she looks forward to highlighting and promoting the business community of Bedford.”
The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization of business and community leaders working together to serve the interests of members by providing programs and services that improve the economic vitality of the community.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.