During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, June 13, the Public Service Commendation Medal for fire and rescue personnel was presented to Director of Fire & Rescue Janet Blankenship, and recently retired county employee Julie Creasy was recognized for nearly 30 years of service.
Opening the meeting, Sheriff Mike Miller presented the Public Service Commendation Medal to Blankenship on behalf of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
An unnamed representative of the society called Blankenship “amazing” and said that he believed that Blankenship was the first person to receive the Public Service Commendation Medal in Bedford County.
Also during the board of supervisors meeting, Creasy was recognized for her service to the county after she retired May 31 after 29 years. Creasy began working for Bedford in 1993 and was initially employed as a deputy commissioner. Creasy would go on to win the 2015 election, becoming the commissioner of the revenue, which she began at the beginning of 2016.
Creasy was said to have served the citizens and the county of Bedford diligently and with distinction, she displayed vast knowledge and experience regarding Bedford, and her warm personality was a “tremendous asset to Bedford.”
With the recognition also came a proclamation presented by Supervisor Edgar Tuck, who also worked with Creasy. The proclamation stated that the Bedford County Board of Supervisors expressed their thanks and appreciation to Julie Creasy for her outstanding and long-term service to Bedford County over the last 29 years. The board then congratulated Creasy and wished her the best for many years of an “enjoyable, happy and healthy retirement.”
