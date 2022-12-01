Multiple drop-off site locations serving Wirtz participants opened during National Collection Week, Nov. 14–21, to collect shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies for Operation Christmas Child.
Shoebox gifts were prepared by donors, and there were more than 4,500 drop-off sites. The Samaritan’s Purse project will collect its 200-millionth shoebox this year.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for nearly three decades. In 2022, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
