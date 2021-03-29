Update
Eugene “Tommy” Little, who was wanted on the charge of forgery and uttering, was taken into custody today.
Original at 7:18 p.m.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has identified multiple suspects involved in several incidents in the Huddleston area. Three people were arrested and one is sought.
Rebecca Bailey was arrested today on charges of forgery and uttering, larceny of credit cards, and obtain money by false pretense.
Angela Tuck was arrested Friday on the charge of forgery and uttering.
Marvin Layne was arrested today on the charge of grand larceny.
Eugene “Tommy” Little is currently wanted on the charge of forgery and uttering.
All this information was developed as the sheriff’s office was conducting an investigation into the recent larcenies from mailboxes in the Huddleston and Bodycamp areas.
The investigation is still ongoing, and further charges may be forthcoming.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office release photos and requested public assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection to recent larcenies from mailboxes in the Huddleston area.
“Our office would like to say thank you to the many citizens that helped with providing tips and sharing the information on social media,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Eugene “Tommy” Little is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.
