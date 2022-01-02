The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of events that occurred from Friday night to early New Year’s Day at Lago Pizza in Moneta.
The first incident that happened at approximately midnight resulted in Clinton Minter, 28, of Bedford, being charged with the robbery of Shamanique Peter Mickle, 44, of Roanoke.
Approximately two and a half hours later, it was alleged that Mickle returned to Lago Pizza. Subsequently a confrontation occurred between Mickle and James Sipos, 49, of Huddleston. Sipos was killed during this incident.
Minter has been charged with the following:
• 18.2-58: Robbery of Mickle of monies by using physical force resulting in serious injury.
Mickle has been charged with the following:
• 18.2-32: Second degree murder of Sipos.
• 18.2-53.1: Use of a firearm to commit murder.
• 18.2-308.2: Knowingly and intentionally possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
Both individuals were arrested.
This is an active investigation, and no further information was released.
Anyone with any information on these incidents may contact dispatch at 540-586-7827, call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
