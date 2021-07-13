Emma Bristol of Huddleston graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Integrated NS/Engineering degree with highest honors from Lehigh University in Spring 2021.
Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, was granted to Bristol for the Spring 2021 semester.
During commencement ceremonies May 24, Lehigh University conferred 1,295 bachelor’s degrees, 549 master’s degrees and 104 doctoral degrees. Of the nearly 2,000 graduates, degree recipients came from 45 states and 36 countries outside of the United States.
Congratulations, graduates!
For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, has combined academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation’s most selective, highly ranked private research universities. Lehigh’s five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science — provides opportunities to more than 7,000 students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment.
