A grant of $1,107,700 to the Franklin County Broadband Authority ensures that the county will be able to continue with stage two of its fixed wireless project.
According to a press release from Assistant County Administrator and Director of Planning Steve Sandy, the plan, which was approved in 2019, “called for fiber to the home to be built out in Village areas and other designated growth areas where it makes financial sense. In addition, it called for providing fixed wireless in more remote, harder to reach areas of the County.”
Phase one is already well underway, with residents expected to be connected to the service sometime this month. The new funding from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant, announced last month, will go toward phase two. Work on this next step is scheduled to begin this summer.
