Emerson Creek Pottery is excited to host the Bedford Humane Society for its Spring Market at the Pottery on April 2 at its Retail Outlet Store located at 1068 Pottery Lane in Bedford. This event will feature 25 vendors from Central Virginia, giving visitors a wide selection of hand-made, hand-grown, and hand-selected items ranging from soy wax candles and botanical jewelry to upcycled decor and all-natural soaps.
“We are excited to host another exciting event at our Retail Outlet Store and thrilled to welcome the Bedford Humane Society for this event,” Emerson Creek Pottery owner and founder Jim Leavitt said. “We love our four-legged companions here at the pottery and are happy to help pets in need through this event.”
The Bedford Humane Society will be tabling at this event and sharing information about its spay/neuter clinic and bringing some of its adoptable pets to visit with event attendees. The humane society will also be offering professional pet photos with the Easter Bunny for just $10.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to enter a raffle to win a hand-made pet dish set from Emerson Creek Pottery. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the humane society to further its mission of eliminating pet overpopulation and suffering in the town and county of Bedford through education, spay/neuter programs, and pet adoptions as well as the prevention of animal cruelty and neglect through advocacy and humane education.
“The Bedford Humane Society is excited to share about its services with the Bedford community at the Spring Market at the Pottery,” Shana Sayers, the humane society’s event coordinator, said. “We will be sharing about our programs and pet adoptions and are inviting the community to bring their pets for a photo op with the Easter bunny!”
Emerson Creek Pottery has selected 25 vendors from Central Virginia, including Ferguson = Family Provisions, a family-owned food truck serving wild-caught seafood, Whole Heart Candle Co., Petal Ridge Farms (fresh-cut flowers), and, of course, pottery. The pottery’s Retail Outlet Store will also be having a sale on its already discounted merchandise. This event also marks the start of summer hours (Tuesday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.) for the pottery’s Retail Outlet Store.
