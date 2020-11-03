The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced today it has developed a tourism email newsletter that is being marketed to a growing list of thousands of interested subscribers.
According to SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley, the monthly email highlights the Smith Mountain Lake region’s top activities and events, in addition to spotlighting Chamber members. Subscribers include those who previously requested the annual Smith Mountain Lake Newcomer and Visitor Guide, as well as reader response from the Chamber’s marketing initiatives.
The newsletter was created using funds provided by a grant awarded to select destination marketing organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to fund recovery marketing initiatives.
“Smith Mountain Lake and its surrounding counties offer so many outstanding things to see and do -- and not just during the busy summer season,” Finley said. “Our goal with this email newsletter is to tout the best of the Smith Mountain Lake region year-round and encourage tourists to consider it as the ideal vacation destination.”
The newsletter, which recently launched in October, will be distributed each month. To sign up, visithttps://www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/email-signup/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.