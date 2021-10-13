The Smith Mountain Arts Council is hosting its 32nd Annual Art Show Oct. 22–24 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.
Marita Cheney, chair of the upcoming SML Annual Fall Art Show, and I recently visited Jane Stogner at her home, art studio and art gallery to find out more about this brilliant artist. Jane is this year’s art show judge and comes with “an excellent reputation as a gifted and talented professional artist, respected educator, and leader in the art community.”
To walk into Jane’s home and studio is breathtaking. It is a visual display of years of her oil paintings, intricate details hidden in majestic landscapes that when studied, reveal the true talent she possesses of how to work with the color palette. While there, she reveled in teaching us how to mix colors, showing us the complexity of creating hues of greens that you begin noticing when you truly study the landscape.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.