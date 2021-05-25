Vinton History Museum volunteers will hand out individually wrapped ice cream treats Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Ice Cream Social at the museum.
The event is free and open to the public. Enjoy the grounds, porch, indoor history exhibits, Little Free Library and Community Scavenger Hunt packets and more.
The ice cream is sponsored by the Vinton Historical Society and the local Walmart Neighborhood Store.
The Vinton History Museum, located at 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, email info@vintonhistorymuseum.org or call 540-342-8634.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.