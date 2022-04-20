The 26th Annual John Faber Memorial Photo Contest and Show, sponsored by Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC), will take place April 23 and 24 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta.
“If you are looking for a great family event and love viewing the amazing professional and amateur work of the talented photographers in our area, this is a must-see show,” SMAC stated.
This year will feature Craig Shaffer as the show’s judge. Shaffer has more than 50 years of experience in photography, still actively involved in the art of commercial, illustrative and photojournalism work, along with advanced Photoshop art composition.
“To live is to create. To create is to live,” he noted.
He believes, as Henri Cartier-Bresson said, “It is an illusion that photos are made with the camera … they are made with the eye, heart and head.”
“Craig’s expertise will bring an imaginative eye to the judging this year,” SMAC stated.
Viewers can expect to see Smith Mountain Lake area scenes, landscapes and seascapes, people, wildlife and pets, architecture, macro or still life close-ups, digital manipulations and adult- as well as high-school-aged youth entries in this year’s free show.
Reception will be held at Bethlehem UMC, 13586 S. Old Moneta Road, Moneta, on April 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Exhibit hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
