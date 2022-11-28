Steel Drums to present benefit Christmas show

The Smith Mountain Lake Toucan and Parrot Pan steel drum bands will present a family Christmas concert from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department (SVFRD) equipment building, 2130 Bluewater Drive in Moneta.
The lively show featuring Caribbean-style arrangements of many holiday favorites will benefit SVFRD and the continuing Smith Mountain Lake Center Inc. effort to establish an education, arts and events venue in the SML area, where the steel drum bands hope to one day relocate their “Pan Yard” rehearsal space.
“This will be our second year hosting a steel drums Christmas show,” said SVFRD Chief Dempsey Moore. “It was great fun for everyone young and old last year, and we look forward to having another Christmas-spirited crowd join us on Dec. 10.”
The afternoon will include a bake sale and a 50-50 drawing, with proceeds contributing to the benefit.
Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 2:15 p.m. Tickets for adults will be $12, and kids get in for $6. Additional contributions are encouraged.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.