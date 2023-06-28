Virginia Department of Health addresses Harmful Algal Blooms at Smith Mountain Lake

“When in doubt, stay out” was the warning issued by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on June 6, 2023 regarding harmful algae blooms (HAB) in the Blackwater River section of Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties.
On June 22, 2023, the VDH posted an updated Status Report for the Swimming Advisory on the Blackwater arm of SML. Samples taken on June 13th indicate that unsafe levels of cyanobacteria remain at some sites in the Blackwater. The toxin testing results show that toxin levels are below detection limits and have improved from the first sampling event. Effectively, although cyanobacteria remain at levels considered unsafe in portions of the Blackwater arm, none of these areas are currently toxic.
On June 13, 2023, the Department of Environmental Quality staff collected water samples at nine locations within the Blackwater arm of Smith Mountain Lake. Three of these samples were collected at the original sites of the bloom; Kemp Ford Road, Virginia Key and Anthony Ford Boat Ramp. The Anthony Ford Boat Ramp site has improved and now contains safe levels of cyanobacteria and no toxins. The Kemp Ford Road and Virginia Key sites still contain unsafe levels of cyanobacteria but no toxins. Of the remaining six (6) sample sites, two (2) contain unsafe levels of cyanobacteria, but no toxins. The remaining four (4) samples contained cyanobacteria at safe levels and no toxins.
The Swimming Advisory has not been lifted at this time. Even though the Anthony Ford Boat Ramp site has improved, one more sampling event must occur before the advisory can be lifted in this area. The remaining sites where cyanobacteria remain at unsafe levels must be sampled two more times, 10 days apart, both events showing safe levels of cyanobacteria. The VDH anticipates that they will issue a new Status Report during the week of July 10th.
The Smith Mountain Lake Association has invited the officials from VDH and DEQ to participate in a public information session that is tentatively scheduled for Thursday July 6. Additional information will be released on the location and time. Meanwhile, the VDH will be preparing an informational webinar responding to the commonly asked questions that we at SMLA are hearing from you on social media and through other communications. The tentative date for this webinar is Wednesday June 28th at 11 a.m. More details on how to join the webinar will be provided.
While this Swimming Advisory remains in place, this does not mean you cannot enjoy the lake. Proper precautions and following the advisory from VDH regarding swimming should be followed. Recreational activities such as boating, fishing, and kayaking are all safe, if you wash with clean water following. Dogs should be kept out of the Blackwater portion of the lake. Keep an eye out for anything that looks like spilled paint, either light green or blue in color. Do not swim in water that is scummy or smells bad.
The VDH advised the public to avoid contact with the water until algal concentrations return to acceptable levels. The reported blooms have produced blue/green discoloration and algal scums that should be avoided. Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
At the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 20 board members discussed the algae invasion. Board member Mike Carter said he’s concerned about the HAB’s effect on tourism. “I’ve had a couple of phone calls about cancellations coming in already on short-term rentals,” he said, “and they wanted to know what the county is going to do.”
Lorie Smith, a BOS member and a member of the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) said the SMLA along with Ferrum College is “running point” on this problem. She explained there really isn’t a remedy for HAB. While there are chemical solutions for spot clearing, on a lake with 500 miles of shoreline it’s just not possible, said Smith. She added that she has heard that the levels they are finding in the tests are on the low side, however two negative tests taken 10 days apart is what is needed to call off the advisory.
The HAB has raised many questions and concerns all around the lake. Among the questions asked on social media are “what’s being done to remediate the problem, monitor the issue and prevent it from happening again”?
According to the SMLA the longest serving advocate for SML and the lake community, “the HAB must die off and therefore, we are relying on Mother Nature and time to rid the lake of it. This can take days to weeks, and possibly months. It is impossible to predict when this might occur.”
Unfortunately the duration of a bloom depends on physical and biological conditions that influence its growth and persistence, including sunlight, water temperature, nutrients, and speed and direction of wind. While there are chemicals that can be infused into the lake to help reduce the HAB, the sheer size of SML, the unintended impact to the aquatic ecosystem and the cost associated with this approach make it prohibitive to pursue.
Monitoring and testing of lake conditions is being done by experts in the VDH and the DEQ. Additionally, SMLA and the Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Program at Ferrum College have scientists, students and over 50 volunteers out on the lake every other week, collecting normal summertime water quality samples. These volunteers are trained to observe and report any evidence of algal blooms. The Ferrum team collects samples for algae which are analyzed for species present, and if elevated cyanobacteria species are noted in the samples, they will report it to VDH and DEQ.
SMLA is offering actions all stakeholders can take to help keep the lake clean. Landowners and residents ban install a buffer garden between lawns and rip rap; reduce or eliminate use of lawn fertilizers; avoid blowing leaves or grass clippings into the lake; regularly monitor, maintain, and pump septic systems; and clean-up after pets. Boaters can properly pump out and dispose of sewage from holding tanks. Do not throw trash into the lake. Builders and contractors can install and maintain silt fencing, and frequently remove debris from building sites in a timely manner.
