A Rocky Mount man died in a single-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. today on Route 220, two tenths of a mile south of Route 619 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police.
A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.
Matthew Wayne Burruss, 39, of Rocky Mount, drove the Honda. Burruss was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later died.
The crash remains under investigation.
