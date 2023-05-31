For two nights during the last weekend in April at Eastlake Community Church, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy’s (SMLCA) Fine Arts department performed the Prince of Egypt to a crowd of more than 1,600 in attendance. The production included a cast of 70 who were predominantly high school and advanced high school students, along with an ensemble of younger students in elementary, sixth and eighth grades.
The Prince of Egypt was originally scheduled to be the debut production on the new Eastlake Community Church stage in 2020, but it was canceled a month before opening due to the pandemic. Then, the cast consisted of six seniors who had prepared for over six months, yet were not given the opportunity to perform. The play’s director, LeAndra Willis, was reluctant to bring the production back, and has since completed fan favorites that have included Queen Esther (2021), and The Lion, the Witch, and The Wardrobe (2022).
God had laid it on Willis’ heart that this was the year for God’s crossroads story of Moses in hopes of challenging the community of Moneta. In a world where there is a continuous battle of good versus evil, Moses had a choice. He could have chosen the easy and evil path or take God’s better, yet more difficult plan. When Willis was evaluating today’s culture and determining the right message to convey to the community, she felt that the visual depiction of how God desires our commitment even when it takes us out of our comfort zone was appropriate, and timely.
The play version of the Prince of Egypt is an original script that provides some similarities to the nostalgia of the original movie of the same name, but it aligns intentionally with the Bible. The two-act performance depicts Moses’ humbled, yet protected beginning, the realization of a Hebrew heritage, God’s encounter with the burning bush, and becoming the man chosen by God to lead his people from Egypt.
The two-hour performance featured a stellar cast with a dazzling set and captivating musical numbers. The set and costume design was the creative artwork of co-director, Cora Peak. The student cast was led by newcomer Logan Haerer, a sophomore. Haerer, along with Alec Terry, a junior who played Rameses, stepped into the lead roles only a month and a half prior to opening night. They were supported by familiar faces Romie Muse (Aaron), Quintana Peak (Miriam), Emillie Buchanan (Zipporah), Kaelyn Ball (Nefertari), Emma Irvin, and Tim Wagner (Hotep and Huy), along with many others who have been seen in previous productions. The cast also featured three seniors: Emma Snead, Romie Muse, and Emillie Buchanan who collectively led in both the department and school.
The Prince of Egypt cast endured spiritual strongholds from the beginning. Willis commented that the Lord used those adversities to bring the cast together as a tight-knit family.
Preparations and practice for the production began in January 2023. The Broadway-like comparison style of the play created some limitations for the cast and crew, but it wasn’t evident by the audience. The performers were given a little more than a week on stage to fine-tune their acting skills, the technical elements of lights, sound, music, and audio visual, as well as with costuming and set design. The majority of the cast’s and crew’s preparation took place a month prior to opening night in the shared campus assembly room that houses a condensed set.
This year’s performance featured the department’s fascinating 16-foot turntable, built by Mitch Ramaker, an extended balcony and revolving house set pieces built and designed by David Heckamn, and multiple artistically painted flats from artist Barbara Gaver. The production was also blessed by many other business and family sponsors that continue to make a lasting impact in furthering the ministry that the SMLCA Fine Arts department strives for in their community: putting God first to make His stories and truths known.
