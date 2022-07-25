Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta held its 33rd annual Holy Strokes Golf Tournament on June 13 at The Waterfront Country Club.
Local Smith Mountain Lake charities benefitted from all net proceeds.
There were 84 golfers who enjoyed the scramble format. The First Flight winning team, netting a score of 54 (-17), consisted of Mike Lamont, Andrew Lamont, Jeffrey Manning and John Laughlin.
The Second Flight winners with a score of 62 (-9) were Ray Traen, Tim Kaufman, Al Fuzi and Mike Karabin.
As in the past, the Most Honest Team consisted of Father Sal (previous pastor at Resurrection Catholic Church, now at Holy Cross in Lynchburg), Melissa Murtaugh, Deacon Barry and Melissa Murtaugh’s father, John Mckeown.
Closest to the Hole winners were: Chuck Olsick, Hole 4; Pat Parcells, Holes 8 and 13; and NicK Burakow, Hole 17.
Longest Drive winners were: Ann Long, Alex Fauldz and Chuck Olsick.
“The Waterfront CC’s Manager Aaron Dooley, PGA Club Pro Ron Leporati, and their entire staff did a great job assuring every detail was met, including an outstanding buffet lunch following play,” Resurrection Catholic Church stated. “The positive buzz in the dining room reflected the attitude of the day.”
