The Lake Quilters Guild at Smith Mountain Lake is presenting a Quilt Exhibit at the Moneta/SML Library in the MOarts Gallery from September 5th – October 31st. The free event will feature a wide variety of beautiful quilts and quilt-related items.
The art of quilting has been around for centuries and has evolved over the years from a practical or functional necessity (i.e., needing to make your own quilt blankets to stay warm) to an enjoyable and creative craft/hobby/career to a seriously artistic method of using fabric to create exquisite works of art. This quilt exhibit will include various types of quilts including traditional, contemporary, and modern quilts.
LQG is a nonprofit organization that has been serving the Smith Mountain Lake community for more than 30 years and welcomes everyone interested in the art and craft of quilting. To e stop by the Moneta/SML Library to learn more about LQG and to view this distinctive collection of quilts during regular library business hours in September and October.
For more information, call 540.425.7004.
