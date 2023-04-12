Magazine mosaics, linoleum watercolors and graphite drawings describe the different types of artwork created by Staunton River High School students now on display at the MOarts Gallery and Display Case in the Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library.
Students have been hard at work parlaying their passion and creativity to paper during art classes taught by teachers Bobbie Daniels and Emily Wise.
“I enjoyed the printmaking project,” said Katelynn Blevins, a Staunton River High School student whose showcase piece is titled, “The Greatest Catman”. “It taught me how to have patience with the carving and a new process and medium I had never used before.”
Nevaeh Gibson, the artist behind the piece, “Sunset Skies”, also described what it was like to work with a new medium.“When painting with pieces out of a magazine, it can be challenging to find the right color,” said Gibson. “But in the end, it was a fun project, and I enjoyed seeing what I made come out of it.”
Students participating in the exhibit include Ciel Barker, Christopher Bennett, Katelynn Blevins, Alexis Coles, Nevaeh Gibson, Shannon Gray, Sofia Maffi, Joshua McCourt, Suvannah Sherr, Lexi Spangler, and Morgan Vann.
The students’ art will be on display in the MOarts Gallery Display Case at the Moneta/SML Library from April 4-27, 2023. The gallery may be viewed during regular library hours. The Moneta/Smith Mountain Lake Library is a branch of the Bedford Public Library System and is located at 13641 Moneta Road in Moneta. For more information about the exhibit, call 540.425.7004.
