The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will host a one-day mini-camp for third, fourth and fifth graders on Monday, Feb. 6.
Bedford County Public Schools are closed that day for a teacher workday.
From 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., students will learn about World War II and D-Day through “activities, games and lessons in a fun, interactive environment.”
Participants should bring a lunch. An afternoon snack will be provided. Each student will go home with a goody bag.
The camp fee is $30 per student and $25 per additional sibling.
Register online at store.dday.org and look under the Event Ticket tab.
For more information, email education@dday.org or call 540-586-3329.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.