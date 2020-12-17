Sea Tow at Smith Mountain Lake provided the following suggestions for storm preparations:
• If your boat is stored at a marina, know what the pre-storm plan is to protect your vessel and know who is responsible for securing your boat.
• Secure your boat to the dock with longer, larger lines that are protected against chaffing. Adjust and add fenders for extra protection.
• Put down all Bimini tops completely prior to a storm’s arrival. If your boat lift is locked and you live in another state, be sure a local friend or neighbor has a key to it! Tops can be destroyed by rafters and can get caught above the roofline if the water rises high enough, making it impossible to lower or get your boat off the lift.
• Your boat should also be tied front and back to keep it from floating off the lift, out of the boathouse or up on the walkway while the water is high. It also keeps the boat from getting caught halfway off the lift.
• Insurance: Take photos and/or videos of your vessels in their current location and condition and create an inventory of all items aboard the vessel. Contact your insurance provider and acquire a comprehensive breakdown of what is covered in the unfortunate event your boat is damaged or submerged during a storm, and don’t forget about oil spill coverage. After the storm passes, assess the damage, and if necessary, contact your insurance company. Every policy is different, so it is important to be well-versed in what is covered and what is not, especially when it comes to storm recovery. Know the phone number to call to submit a claim, how the claim will be paid, and if you or your insurance carrier will cover any necessary recovery of your vessel after the storm.
• Should your boat need to be recovered, know that Sea Tow works with most insurance providers for boat recovery. Our network of licensed and insured captains and crew are ready to respond to any damage situation.
• If you are currently uninsured or shopping for a new policy, consider Sea Insure. Sea Insure is boat and yacht insurance created by boaters, for boaters. Visit seainsure.com for more information.
