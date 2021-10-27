Next week, not only will Virginia voters be selecting their next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on Election Day, they will also be voting on various local elections.
In Franklin County, there are candidates for the Boone District, Rocky Mount District and Snow Creek District for both the school board and board of supervisors. There also are two candidates running for a member-at-large seat on the school board.
In Bedford County, three school board positions and three supervisor seats are on the ballots. Districts 2, 3, and 4 will be electing their local representatives this year.
Of these races, the Bedford County School Board seats have been the most heated.
Running for District 2 on the school board will be Jason Johnson and Matthew Holbrook. District 2 includes the south end of the county, particularly the Moneta (and Body Camp) area.
Johnson is the incumbent and has been on the board for nine years (first elected to a special one-year term, then for two more full terms). He currently is the chairman of the board and has come under criticism from members of the public speaking at board meetings for his ejection of the public from the meeting in August and ongoing threats to do so again at subsequent meetings, as well as for his handling of the masks issue, refusal to meet in a venue large enough for the public to attend, and, according to speakers during the public comment portions of the meetings, disregarding input from the public, including his own constituents.
He also has been praised by members of the public (see letters to the editor this week and last week) by consistently being present at school events and listening, caring and wanting the best for students, according to Smith Mountain Lake residents.
